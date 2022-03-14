Beaverlodge RCMP is asking for help in finding a 46-year-old woman, who is known to frequent the Grande Prairie area. Vandy-Spring Michelle Ludwig was last seen on February 13th in Horse Lake, Alberta. She is described as 5’4″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and carrying a small blue backpack.

RCMP would like to confirm that she is safe and verify her well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955, or Crime Stoppers.