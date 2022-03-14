Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. According to Alberta Health Services, they’re the 63rd and 64th COVID-19 related deaths in the municipality, and among 18 reported across the province over the last three days.

17 new and 12 recovered cases of the virus were also discovered in the city over the weekend. There are now 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, nine new and three recovered cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 72 hours for a new active case count of 45 in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,351 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend from 6,769 tests for a positivity rate of 19 per cent. Province-wide, 986 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 73 requiring the ICU.