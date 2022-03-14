County of Grande Prairie hosting upcoming Rural Health Initiative workshop
County of Grande Prairie administration and council building. (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The County of Grande Prairie in partnership with the Farm Safety Centre is hosting a rural health workshop for individuals and couples over the age of 18 that live in the County or immediate area.
The County has found that there are a number of different health and well-being drawbacks people living in rural climates face, which in turn can negatively impact their quality of life.
The rural health workshop focuses on the health and well-being of people living in rural areas. It includes in-depth, physical and mental health assessments. The workshops run three times a year over three years, and anyone interested is asked to commit to all three workshops.
Couples or individuals can register for the March 18th workshop online. It includes one-hour sessions for individuals and two-hour sessions for couples.