The County of Grande Prairie in partnership with the Farm Safety Centre is hosting a rural health workshop for individuals and couples over the age of 18 that live in the County or immediate area.

The County has found that there are a number of different health and well-being drawbacks people living in rural climates face, which in turn can negatively impact their quality of life.

The rural health workshop focuses on the health and well-being of people living in rural areas. It includes in-depth, physical and mental health assessments. The workshops run three times a year over three years, and anyone interested is asked to commit to all three workshops.

Couples or individuals can register for the March 18th workshop online. It includes one-hour sessions for individuals and two-hour sessions for couples.