Beaverlodge’s Geoff Walker has his fourth Brier Championship, as he and Team Gueshue beat Kevin Koe and Team Alberta 9-8 in extra ends. Walker says he enjoyed every minute of the tournament in Lethbridge.

“It was amazing. We went there with not really high expectations after coming off the Olympics, plus a little burnout and fatigue. As the week went on we just grew more and more comfortable, more confident, and fed off the crowd on our way to the win,” he says.

Walker and co won the 2022 Brier short-handed after third Mark Nichols had to pull out due to COVID-19.

“Just a lot of talent and determination from everyone on the team. Guys were able to step into different roles and did an admirable job filling in for Mark. Brett did a phenomenal job moving up and having to throw third stones. I did my part and thought I did a really good job of picking up his position,” he says.

Walker says that the energy of the crowd was incredible. More than 70,000 attended the 2022 Brier over nine days in Lethbridge.

“It was awesome and we really needed it. Over the last couple of years, we’ve played in a lot of events without fans. Even coming off the Olympics, it was pretty quiet in the venue and it’s hard to build some extra energy, especially if you’re not having a good game. We’re so grateful for all our fans around Canada,” he says.

Something about the Brier brings out the best in Walker and his team. He says he always looks forward to playing in the tournament.

“The Brier is the big event that you circle on the calendar every year. This year was an exception because of the Olympics but you always want to do well at the Brier. I can’t say enough good things about the ice and head ice tech Greg Ewasko. We’re just really comfortable with everything and we love playing in the tournament,” he says.

Next on the curling calendar for Walker is the World Championships in Las Vegas, which goes from April 2nd to 10th.