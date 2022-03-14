To mark National Dental Hygienist Week, in partnership with Gift from the Heart, To The Root in Grande Prairie is offering complimentary dental hygiene care to anyone who cannot afford it.

Meg Kreutziger, Dental Hygienist and owner of To The Root says it’s all about giving back to the community.

“Gift from the Heart is a non-profit and many dental hygienists across Canada provide dental hygiene services at no cost to those who are experiencing barriers to receiving dental care. Most businesses are offering them in June but I’ve decided to offer this service in early April,” she says.

Kreutziger, who has been working in dental care and Grande Prairie since 2013, says that maintaining good oral health is very important in terms of overall health and wellness.

“Many conditions are affected bilaterally by way of dental hygiene and oral care. Some people have diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and other conditions. For diabetics, there is evidence that shows when inflammation in your mouth is out of control, that can affect your diabetes numbers and your A1C levels,” she says.

Kreutziger feels that a lot of people need to know that there is help available through different organizations to provide dental care for anyone who can’t afford it.

“I try to do my best to spread awareness of programs available to people that have trouble affording dental care. Not just through my day of giving but other non-profits and programs as well that can help people. I might do the gift of giving days more than once a year if all goes well” she adds.

The local business will be offering up these services for one day only, on Saturday, April 9th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.