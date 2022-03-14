The Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce is set to relaunch its web series designed to provide updates and insights from a variety of industries across the region.

CEO Tanya Oliver says the Community Pulse web series started as a small, annual in-person roundtable, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, has been left in the background. She adds continuing it in an online fashion will hopefully cast a wider net in terms of interaction.

“We decided to kind of bust it open and have some more dedicated air space for industry partners in our community to share updates on what’s happening and let everyone in a little bit,” she says.

“it’s not really intended for people in the industry, it’s more intended I would say for anyone not in the industry so we can share that knowledge and information, and just broaden the understanding of what there is in our region.”

Oliver says since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions last month, there continues to be a growing sense of positivity when it comes to economic rebound and growth. She adds a thread of cautious optimism can be felt The Grande Prairie area is always very resilient and resourceful and there seems to be a general sense of that carrying on,” she says.

“We will just have to wait and see how the next couple of months unfold, but definitely seems to be positive.”

The next episode of the Community Pulse series will run live Wednesday, March 16th from 10:00-11:00 AM, and will also be posted on the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce social media channels.