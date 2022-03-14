Select County of Grande Prairie residents can expect to hear a knock at the door from municipal employees over the next few months as property re-inspections have kicked off across the region.

Running until July 1st, the re-inspection cycle this year will focus on properties in the area between Richmond Hill and Valhalla, as well as the Town of Beaverlodge.

Chief Assessor Chris Gardner says anyone who may be concerned that the re-inspection could be a scam, they are taking several steps to make assessors as identifiable as possible.

“County Assessors conduct re-inspections during regular business hours and will leave a call-back card on the front door of any residents who are not at home if more information is required,” he says.

“They will be wearing photo identification badges, driving County vehicles and may take exterior photos or ask questions as part of the assessment process.”

He adds residents with properties due for re-inspection would have received a letter and Request for Information in February asking them to self-report any changes to their property can still do so online.