Following rehearsals that started in November, the cast at Charles Spencer High School says they are glad to be putting on their rendition of Legally Blonde the musical.

Grade 11 student Sam Mannix plays Emmett Forest and he says the idea came from a new teacher at the school, Ms. Cooper.

“Our old music teacher who previously directed all of the musicals moved back to Nova Scotia. There were so many reasons why she chose Legally Blonde. We received a lot of interest from our student population and she decided that since it is a large cast show, that was the way to go,” he says.

Mannix feels the musical was a good choice and he appreciates the morals of the story.

“It has some great messages, in terms of feminism and women’s journeys, being true to yourself, and trying your hardest,” he says.

Mannix says that rehearsals have gone pretty well, despite COVID-19 challenges with the cast.

“It’s been difficult with many members of the cast coming in and out of rehearsals due to COVID-19 and whatnot. The show is actually coming together very well and we’re super excited to present something that we worked so hard on,” he says.

Mannix says that he and his classmates are feeling all kinds of emotions as they move toward the first show on March 24th.

“We’re a little stressed out but also excited to put this show on. It’s mostly driven by excitement and anticipation on our part. We have high expectations of ourselves and we really want to deliver a good performance,” he adds.

The musical plays at Douglas J. Performing Arts Centre on March 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7:30 p.m. There is also a matinee show on March 26th at 1 p.m. Tickets are available on the Bonnetts Energy Centre website.