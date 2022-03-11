The Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit, with the help of Valleyview RCMP, has arrested a 24-year-old male, who was previously wanted for 28 different offences between 2020 and 2022.

Dorian Anakian Harvey was arrested on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation for several outstanding warrants, including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and multiple counts of failing to comply with release orders. When authorities arrested Harvey, it is alleged he had a loaded gun with him. Authorities say finding Harvey was due to combined efforts of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Unit and the RCMP Police Dog Service.

After a judicial hearing, Harvey was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 16th.