Tiny Hands of Hope is closing in on its goal to help fund the construction of the new Children’s Memorial Garden after a $10,000 grant from the County of Grande Prairie.

Tiny Hands of Hope co-founder Karen Gilkyson says the garden, set to be built in Maskwôtêh Park near the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, was initially to serve as a memorial for families who have lost a child. Gilyskon adds, however, as the development of the garden has progressed, it became very evident that it wasn’t just Tiny Hands of Hope families grieving the loss of their baby, it was many families in the community.

“When we first started Tiny Hands of Hope, you were so caught up in your own grief, and as you meet other families, you realize love is love and loss is loss, no matter how old your child was,” she says.

“Not only it’s the families that are grieving, but it’s also anyone who is touched by the loss of that child.”

Gilkyson says when you first lose a child, the families world is absolutely shattered, you dont’ know what to do, you are at a loss as to who you are as a person. She says part of the push behind the garden is to also give people a positive place to go to mourn and grieve.

“So people have a positive place to have hope, reflect, to have peace and more importantly to have a connection with our city, and community, knowing that the loss of their child does matter and they’re not alone in this,” she adds.

The largest Tiny Hands of Hope annual fundraiser, the Illuminate the Night Gala, is set to take place on March 19th.