For the fourth straight month, the Western Alberta unemployment rate has dropped, finishing the month of February at 5.2 per cent. That’s down from 6.7 per cent in November 2021, 6.4 per cent in December of 2021, and 5.3 per cent in January 2022.

The region that includes Grande Prairie currently has the lowest unemployment rate in Alberta, with Drumheller-Camrose next at 6.1 per cent.

Overall, Alberta’s seasonally adjusted employment rate dropped from 7.0 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the month of February.