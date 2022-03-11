Four people are facing charges stemming from an investigation into a shooting in Whitefish Lake First Nation. High Prairie RCMP says the shooting was reported on February 10th and a home was searched with a warrant on March 4th.

From the home, police claim they seized a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a sawed-off .30-06 rifle, and a sawed-off Winchester Model 840 shotgun, along with ammunition. Also seized were four fake government IDs and counterfeit Canadian cash, as well as an undisclosed amount of meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

23-year-old Shawn Evan Cardinal of Whitefish Lake First Nation is facing the bulk of the charges, which include discharging a firearm with intent, assault causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, along with other weapons and drug offences and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. Also of Whitefish Lake First Nation, 24-year-old Lacey Jane Laboucan is charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance.

Two people from Edmonton are also facing charges. 26-year-old Nicholas Anderson-Kootenay is charged with several weapons and drug offences, while 24-year-old Mara Catherine Morgan is charged with firearms offences, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit money, and failing to comply with a release order.

Cardinal remains in custody while the other three have been released until their next court dates. The RCMP encourages residents to report any suspicious activity.