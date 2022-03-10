After more than four and a half years of waiting, a young girl from Grande Prairie received a kidney transplant. Paizley was diagnosed with Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome, a rare kidney disease, several years ago.

Michelle Welch, Paizley’s mother says that while it is not a cure, this represents a huge relief and a big step in the right direction.

“It’s been a very emotional time for everyone. We are very excited for Paizley to get a second chance and at the same time you’re grieving somebody else’s loss as well,” she says.

Throughout her journey to find that transplant, Welch is very appreciative of the support from family, friends, and the Grande Prairie community.

“It’s been really great and we’re glad to see the community behind us and be there with us for both Paizley and Bentley,” she says.

Paizley will remain in the hospital for a little while longer, but her mother says it is nice to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

“We will be here for at least another few months but she’s doing well. There’s still lots of bloodwork to be done and doctors have to make sure she’s ready before she can go home. We can see that we are moving towards an end date for her and we can potentially be home by the summer,” she says.

Welch remains very grateful for the care Paizley has received from doctors and staff since arriving in Edmonton.

“They are absolutely amazing. Everyone has been so great to us every single day. They’ve all been tremendously supportive and kind, helping us with what we need and whatnot,” she explains.

“Again, thank you to that family for making the decision to share their loved one with us and give our daughter a second chance at life.”

Paizley received a kidney transplant on February 28th.