The Champions of the Grande Prairie Public Library Society has teamed up with TruEarth to help raise funds for additional programming or projects at the facility. Teaming up with Tru Earth, the society will hand over 20 per cent of products sold through their fundraiser towards yet-to-be-determined programming or projects.

GPPL Director Deb Cryderman says one idea they have been looking to come to fruition is what she calls Social Justice kits, which would include information on a number of issues facing people across the globe, including racism and inequality. She says it would be apt to fund such a project, as the fundraiser itself was made possible by people working together to try and improve the world around them.

“We are funded for our basic library service, and anything beyond that has to come from somewhere else, and [things] like this are going to make the difference between us being a good library and a great library,” she adds.

Cryderman says while the decision will ultimately be up to the champions society, an equally vital component to the work they do comes in the form of the continued spotlight on what the library offers on a daily basis. She says having that kind of unrelenting support is invaluable.

“The advocacy part is so important for us, that those people are out there saying the library is important, and to have them fundraising as well,” she says.

You can find more information about the fundraiser on the Tru Earth website.