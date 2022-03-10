Grande Prairie RCMP has arrested a man in connection with the alleged theft of two vehicles, including one police car. Authorities found the 29-year-old man in the area of Range Road 91 and Township Road 712 close to Wembley.

Authorities discovered the person responsible inside a barn on the property. The suspect did not get out of the truck he was in and tried to drive through the barn doors, where officers were standing. After hitting an RCMP cruiser, the man then drove away on Highway 43 towards Beaverlodge.

After arriving in Beaverlodge, RCMP arrested the man after he attempted to get out of the truck and run away. Following a preliminary investigation, RCMP determined that the truck was the same one that had been reported stolen on January 17th. No officers involved were injured.

Jared Wayne Holland of Wembley is facing charges, including two counts of motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, arson, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Following a judicial hearing, Holland was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 23rd.