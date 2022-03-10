The 62nd COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The death, according to Alberta Health Services was among two the AHS North Zone, and seven across Alberta.

10 recovered and five new cases of the virus were also identified in the municipality on Tuesday, lowering the active case count to 84. In the County of Grande Prairie, eight recovered and four cases of COVID-19 were also discovered over the last 24 hours. There are now 86 active cases of the virus in the region.

Across Alberta, 552 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Tuesday from 3,069 tests for a positivity rate of just over 17 per cent. Province-wide, 1,087 people remain in hospital due to the virus, with 78 requiring the ICU.