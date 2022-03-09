Four local businesses are hoping to raise money for war victims in Ukraine, with events in Grande Prairie.

The Lions Den Pub, in partnership with KMSC Law, is holding a Stand with Ukraine night on March 12th, where all proceeds will go directly to a refugee shelter in Novyl Yarychiv. A Ukrainian dinner will be served at the event. Tickets are $50, with raffles, door prizes, and silent auctions throughout the evening. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting 780-617-0808, or by email.

Grande Prairie Legion #54 is inviting people to participate in their fundraiser, which features a Ukrainian dinner, open mic session, and all musicians are welcome. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds go directly to the Canadian Ukraine Foundation. The dinner runs from 4 p.m. until midnight on March 12th.

Sterling Skull Studio is also holding a Ukrainian benefit, as tattoo artists will have several Ukrainian-themed designs for people to choose from. Designs start at $75 dollars, with all of the proceeds going directly to Ukrainian citizens through the non-profit organization CanadaHelps. The studio will open its doors for the fundraiser at 11 a.m. on March 12th.

Truly Ukrainian Cafe Shinok is also selling perogies and cabbage rolls, with all proceeds going to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Perogies are $12 per dozen, meatless cabbage rolls are $15 per small container, and cabbage rolls with meat are $20 per container. The business is Ukrainian-owned and operated. For more information or to order, call Irena at 587-343-3785 or Valentina at 780-830-8209.