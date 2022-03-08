Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard is among the attendees at the Energy Council Federal Meeting in Washington D.C., in an effort to promote Alberta’s energy sector. The provincial government says the conference represents an opportunity to showcase the reliability and safety of Alberta’s energy products, as well as the importance of the province’s energy sector to North American and global energy security.

Allard hopes to continue to develop relationships with American partners as she gathers market insight. She will also touch on Alberta’s responsible approach to energy development, including regulatory expertise and investment opportunities in carbon capture, utilization and storage, and potential in hydrogen and critical and rare earth minerals.

The Energy Council consists of elected legislators from 14 different energy-producing states in the United States, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The meeting runs from March 8th until the 11th.