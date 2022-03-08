Alberta Health Services staff, past and present GPRHF Board of Trustees and Foundation staff celebrate the unveiling of the Jim Boccioletti Donor Wall at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. (Amanda Gagnon)

The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation has unveiled a new digital donor wall in the atrium of the hospital, which is the largest of its kind in Canada. The display is located inside the main entrance doors to the building, featuring a 165″ by 106″ screen, as well as a 65″ touchscreen.

Keith Curtis, GPRH Foundation Executive Director says the project has been in the works for quite some time.

“We are really excited to have this wall as a way to show our gratitude, and give our donors the recognition that they deserve,” he says.

The wall is named after the late Jim Boccioletti, a long-time Grande Prairie entrepreneur and community supporter.

“This wall not only keeps Jim’s memory alive, but it also memorializes all the great things his life stood for – community, giving back, love of people, and everything we can accomplish when we work together and put our hearts and minds into it,” he adds.

By using the touchscreen, anyone at the hospital is able to search for donors, learn more about the GPRHF Board of Trustees, foundation staff, and details about foundation programs and events. People can also find ways to give a gift of their own if they choose to.