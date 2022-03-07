The Grande Prairie RCMP is on the lookout for a suspect after he allegedly stole two vehicles, including a police car.

Authorities say it started Monday morning in Beaverlodge, when they attended reports of a truck stuck in a ditch near Range Road 94 and Township Road 734. Where an investigation determined that the truck had been reported stolen out of Grande Prairie earlier that morning at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Mounties say when they arrived at the scene they found a man and a woman with the truck, and while the female was arrested, the male fled the scene on foot. Officers pursued the male who returned to the area of the stolen vehicle and subsequently drove away with an unsecured police car.

About 30 minutes later, the Grande Prairie RCMP were notified that a police vehicle had been stolen and was travelling towards Grande Prairie, specifically, near the Grande Prairie Airport.

The suspect continued driving the police vehicle, eventually ending up driving off the road in the area of 123 Street and 109 Avenue before leaving the car behind and again fleeing on foot.

Half an hour after that, Grande Prairie RCMP was notified the suspect reportedly stole another vehicle which had been located in the area of 121 Street and 104 Avenue in Grande Prairie. The vehicle is described as a blue 2017 Dodge Ram welding truck with Alberta licence plate CGW 8839. The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Emerson Trail near Sexsmith.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue overalls or coveralls, a ball cap, and black sweater. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect, or vehicle is asked to call the RCMP.