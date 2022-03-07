There will be no doctor in the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre emergency department in McLennan, from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide urgent care and referrals for patients to neighboring communities. When there isn’t a doctor at Sacred Heart, EMS calls will be rerouted to surrounding health care centres. Residents should call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.

Alberta Health Services says patients seeking care at the ED in McLennan may also be made aware of services available through local pharmacies, depending on their needs.