UPDATE: Dominic Jean-Ben Findlay has been located safe and unharmed, as per Grande Prairie RCMP.

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for help in locating a 30-year-old man, who was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on March 5th. Dominic Jean-Ben Findlay was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, he weighs approximately 189 pounds, stands 5’8″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is a concern for his well-being, and are urging anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers.