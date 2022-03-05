A new heated accessible transit shelter is being installed at the Eastlink Centre. The city says once the shelter is complete, crews will begin setting the shelter up for heat, which will take more time as it requires upgrading the electrical infrastructure.

The shelter will feature a swinging door on one side of the structure, with a mechanical door on the other side, making it fully accessible.

The city says it is installing the shelter to not only improve customer experience but to give passengers a comfortable place to wait for their bus during the winter months. The shelter will be located in the west parking lot.