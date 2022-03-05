From left to right. Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom and Chief Ramona Horseman at the official grand opening of the new hospital. (Mac Vincent, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)

The Indigenous Engagement Committee hopes to make Grande Prairie Regional Hospital more inclusive. It is a small part of larger efforts in the City of Grande Prairie to honour the 94 calls to action, outlined by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Len Auger, Co-Chair of the Indigenous Engagement Committee for Grande Prairie Regional Hospital says he is committed to making the facility one Indigenous people feel safe because hospitals can be a difficult place for them to visit.

“Our goal is to make the new hospital more Indigenous, welcoming, and friendly. We want Indigenous people that come to our hospital to feel comfortable, feel like they have amenities, and want to come back anytime they are in need of medical services,” he says.

One of the ways Auger and the IEC hopes to do that is through the Indigenous courtyard, which is part of the hospital. The courtyard will include a Red River Cart, which was used by the Métis people in the mid-1800s.

“Once the weather is warmer, we will start planting the garden in the courtyard. We also intend to bring in a full-size teepee and see if we can get someone to build an inukshuk for us. I’d like to bring in other artifacts as well once things start to come together,” he says.

The hospital is also fit for smudging ceremonies, which is a process of purifying or cleansing the soul of negative thoughts of a person or place. The practice usually involves prayer and the burning of sacred medicine, such as sweetgrass, cedar, sage, and tobacco.

“Before the hospital opened up, we asked if there would be smudging available and the answer was yes. The HEV system at the hospital is designed so that they can isolate any room and turn certain heat and ventilation systems on or off to allow for smudging in all the patient rooms,” he explains.

“That was probably one of our biggest achievements because in the old days smudging was not allowed in any rooms. The only place it was allowed was outside.”

One of the other features of the new hospital is the Indigenous family gathering room, another important aspect in efforts to make GPRH more inclusive and welcoming.

“Families can gather in this room, sit and wait, and pray while waiting with their immediate family members that may be in the hospital,” he says.

Three Indigenous liaisons are also working at the hospital, which is up from one at the old Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Angie Crerar, President of Métis Local 1990, Chief Romana Horseman of Horse Lake First Nation, and Woodland Cree First Nation Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom attended the official grand opening on February 26th.