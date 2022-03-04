RCMP in the Valleyview area is looking for a suspect believed to be involved in connection to a stolen property investigation.

Police say they searched a property east of Debolt in Late January, during which they found five stolen cars, a stolen heater trailer, and two handguns. Police believe the property itself had been used for stripping industrial copper was stolen from oil and gas sites in the area.

RCMP has subsequently charged Leona Ellen McLean with multiple property and firearm offenses.

McLean has not been located, and police are looking to the public to try and track her down. McLean is described as standing 5’2″, weighing 163 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.