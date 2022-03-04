Aquatera staff together following the organization passing $1 million in donations to the community. (Sarah Martin)

With their latest monthly donation to a local non-profit organization, Aquatera in Grande Prairie has now donated more than $1 million to local groups. The Bottle Donation program represents a partnership between Aquatera and Recycle Plus, a community not-for-profit organization that is owned and operated by Signature Support Services.

Approximately $50,000 from recycling refunds goes back to the Grande Prairie community each year. Vaughn Bend, Chief Executive Officer with Aquatera says he’s glad to see the impact the program and partnership have made locally.

“It is encouraging to see the significance it has made in the lives of those in need in our community. It is an incredible milestone and I’m proud of the partnership that has been created between Aquatera and Recycle Plus,” he says.

One of the organizations receiving contributions from the bottle donation program is Big Brothers Big Sisters. Donor Relations and Fundraising Coordinator Erika Gilroy says that the donations have made a big difference for them.

“We were able to match eight new Littles to Bigs through the Community Mentoring Program, as well as provide the opportunity for meaningful opportunities to build relationships with other kids in our programs,” she says.

The program originally began, aiming to provide support to persons with disabilities in the local community. The program was originally started in 2003. 13 different organizations are currently affiliated with the bottle donation program.

Groups must be in the City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, Town of Wembley, Town of Sexsmith, or Aquatera service area to participate. Local organizations interested in applying for the bottle donation program can apply on the Aquatera website. The deadline for applications is March 15th, 2022.