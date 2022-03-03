Grande Prairie is gearing up to be one of nine cities across the prairie provinces set to the 2022 PBR Canada Cup Series. It’s the third year in a row a PBR event will take place in the region, with the Grande Prairie stop slated to take place September 30th and October 1st at Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The PBR series kicks off in April in Winnipeg, before making stops in Saskatchewan and Alberta throughout the summer, including stops in Lethbridge.

The 2022 PRB National Finals will be taking place in Edmonton from November 11th to 12th. Tickets for the events can be found on the PBR Canada website.