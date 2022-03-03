The City of Grande Prairie is looking for the public’s input on just how to shape the future of recreation and culture in the municipality for the next decade.

An online survey, which will be available until March 18th, will ask residents their thoughts on a number of topics, including the value of recreation and culture in the city, satisfaction with current opportunities, and the future needs of the city

The Recreation and Culture Strategic Plan aims to enhance existing opportunities, address the geographic distribution of services, identify barriers, and plan for investment in recreation and culture infrastructure over the next 10 to 12 years.

The city says publicly funded recreation and culture facilities help support the health and connectivity of residents and appreciate those who will take part in trying to improve it further.