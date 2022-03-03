Beaverlodge’s Geoff Walker returned from the Beijing Olympic Games with a bronze medal. As the year-round curling season continues, he is now gearing up for the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, which starts March 4th.

Walker says that following the Beijing Olympic Games, he’s now turned his full attention to the upcoming Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge.

“I did have ten days off but it would be nice to have a little more time with my family before the next stop. It might take us a bit of time to get on a roll, but we feel good about our chances,” he says.

Walker says that his experience was a positive one and being able to represent Canada is something he didn’t take lightly.

“It was great, you know and obviously we were able to go forward with the games. In order to be able to play in that event was a special occasion for me and my team. I don’t know that I’d call it a once in a lifetime opportunity for me but it very well could be. Not many athletes get the chance to partake in the Olympics,” he says.

Walker says that seeing the growth of curling in the Peace Country area means a lot to him.

“I’m honoured to see the sport continue to make an impact on people. I’ve got a lot of people to thank in the Peace region. It’s where I was born and raised and where I started curling. Not only in Beaverlodge, but I also moved on to curling clubs in Grande Prairie and Sexsmith. I was also fortunate to learn from some very good curlers as a young kid,” he says.

Walker encourages anyone to consider taking up curling if they are interested in the sport.

“It’s a great sport and very social. You meet a lot of people. For me, I’ve met a lot of my best friends through curling. The sport continues to grow globally,” he says.

Grande Prairie is home to the Hearing Life Tour Challenge, which is the biggest event in the upcoming Grand Slam of Curling Tour. Walker says he’s excited for that one.

“It’s been a long time coming for the city, which has seen the tour cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll be great to see and reconnect with everyone,” he adds.

Walker has medaled four times at the Brier, with three gold and one silver medal.