A new COVID-19 related death is being reported in both the City and County of Grande Prairie. According to Alberta Health Services, the death in the city is the 61st related to the virus, while the County of Grande Prairie is now up to 18 COVID-19 related deaths.

38 recovered and 17 new cases of the virus were also found in the City of Grande Prairie over the last two days. 114 active cases remain in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 new and one new case of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 48 hours. There are now 156 active cases of the virus in the region.

Across Alberta, 747 new cases of the virus were identified over the last two days, from just under 5,000 tests. 1,231 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 84 requiring the ICU.