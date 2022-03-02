Rogers Hometown Hockey’s upcoming tour in Alberta and British Columbia includes a visit to Grande Prairie, which marks the second time since 2016 the Swan City has been part of the event. The featured broadcast has the Vancouver Canucks taking on the St. Louis Blues and all the festivities will take place at Bonnetts Energy Centre.

The event is free to attend and goes from March 26th-28th. Family-friendly activities will be available on the first two days of the tour, followed by the live broadcast on the 28th. The tour also touches down in Lloydminster, Edmonton, and Prince George, ending on April 11th.

Tickets are available on the Rogers Hometown Hockey website.