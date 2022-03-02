City to start another round of residential snow removal
Windrows in the Mission neighbourhood on November 8, 2018, Erica Fisher
The City of Grande Prairie will be sending snow removal crews to residential areas again. A two-week round of residential snow clearing will start Wednesday.
Contracted crews will be working from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in neighbourhoods the weekday before their scheduled garbage pickup day. If a neighbourhood is not finished in week one of the rotation, crews should return in week two to complete the area.
A parking ban on all permanent snow routes is also in effect from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most recently the city contracted crews to remove ice from residential areas, which wrapped up last week.