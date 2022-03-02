The City of Grande Prairie will be sending snow removal crews to residential areas again. A two-week round of residential snow clearing will start Wednesday.

Contracted crews will be working from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in neighbourhoods the weekday before their scheduled garbage pickup day. If a neighbourhood is not finished in week one of the rotation, crews should return in week two to complete the area.

A parking ban on all permanent snow routes is also in effect from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Most recently the city contracted crews to remove ice from residential areas, which wrapped up last week.