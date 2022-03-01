Snow removal crews in the County of Grande Prairie. (supplied by County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

County of Grande Prairie snow removal crews will be hitting several neighbourhoods on Wednesday to clean up the latest winter mess left by Mother Nature.

Crews will begin the clean-up Wednesday morning in Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, and Maple Ridge, with progress depending on weather conditions and garbage collection. Crews will also be clearing in the Hamlet of Hythe.

The region says with crews making progress clearing these areas, temporary parking restrictions will be put in place, with updates on specific times to be found on the County of Grande Prairie digital map.