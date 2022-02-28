While it still looks and feels like a winter wonderland, Tuesday marks the official kick-off of wildfire season across Alberta.

Last season, 102 wildfires burned nearly 133 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Provincially in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta, there were 1,308 wildfires, burning a total of 52,955 hectares. Alberta Wildfire says in 2021, approximately 60 per cent of the blazes were human-caused.

If a fire ban is issued all fire permits will be suspended.