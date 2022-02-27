A snowfall warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says the area is getting heavy snowfall that could amount to 10 to 15 centimetres.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

In the City of Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for 10 centimetres Sunday and another two overnight. The snow is predicted to end before Monday morning.