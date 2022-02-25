Grande Prairie RCMP arrest man following shooting in county
RCMP Cruiser. (supplied by Alberta RCMP)
Grande Prairie RCMP has located and arrested Andrew Wayne MacPherson, the suspect authorities were after following a shooting that took place in the county on Valentine’s Day. RCMP issued a warrant for MacPherson’s arrest on February 18th.
Following a judicial hearing, MacPherson has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 2nd. RCMP would like to thank the public for their help in finding the suspect.