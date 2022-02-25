Team Sonnenberg has booked their ticket to the semi-finals with an 8-6 win over the University of Alberta Golden Bears’ Team Tao at the U-20 Provincial Men’s Curling Championships in Cochrane.

Team Sonnenberg, out of Grande Prairie and Sexsmith Curling Centres, will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday at Spray Lake Family Sports Centre, with their next match slated for 9:30 a.m. Should they qualify for the finals, the team would then play again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.