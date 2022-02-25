Travel Alberta and the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta is set to host a series of Tourism Town Halls in the province, including a stop in Grande Prairie in May.

Presentations will be made by Travel Alberta CEO David Goldstein, and TIAA Board Advisor Darren Reeder, followed by a question and answer period. The town hall is free to attend and will be held between 10 a.m. and noon, followed by lunch and networking. It is an opportunity for businesses, governments, and industry to connect, collaborate and discuss our sector’s recovery and growth.

The Tourism Town Hall is set for May 3rd at Delta Hotels by the Grande Prairie Airport. To register, visit this link.