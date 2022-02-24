26 recoveries, along with eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, bringing the active case total in the Swan City to 171. In the County of Grande Prairie, 4 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified over the past 24 hours, with 3 recoveries, as the active case total sits at 145.

Across Alberta, 682 new cases of the virus were identified from 3,346 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 19.84 per cent. The province’s active case number is currently at 10,626 cases. Province-wide, 1,357 people remain in hospital, with 92 requiring the ICU, and two more people have died due to COVID-19.

The data released by the province of Alberta does not include rapid test results, with PCR testing focusing primarily on individuals who may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, or those who work in high-risk settings.