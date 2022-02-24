Cecilia Ntombizodwa Mzvondiwa is set to be the keynote speaker at the Women of Influence Awards, virtually. She works as a lawyer and professional development coach while serving on various community boards, such as the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, and the Grande Prairie Local Immigration Partnership.

Born in Zimbabwe, Cecilia’s educational background includes attending the University of Zimbabwe where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Dual Honors in Philosophy and Religion in 2000. Cecilia moved to Canada in 2001 where she attended Royal Roads University in British Columbia, completing a Master’s in Human Security and Peace Building. After that, she finished a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Africa in 2014.

Cecilia will be sharing her message on how to Break the Bias, this year’s theme at the Women of Influence Awards. It is a call-to-action to challenge and call out gender bias, discrimination, and stereotyping and seek out and celebrate women’s achievements.