There will be no doctor in The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital Emergency Department department in Beaverlodge from 8 a.m. Wednesday February 23rd, until 8 a.m. Thursday, February 24th.

Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide inpatient care, along with one local physician in the community. When there isn’t a doctor at the emergency department in Beaverlodge, EMS calls will be rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Residents should call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.