Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital emergency department without physician until Thursday morning
Alberta Health Services EMS (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
There will be no doctor in The Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital Emergency Department department in Beaverlodge from 8 a.m. Wednesday February 23rd, until 8 a.m. Thursday, February 24th.
Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide inpatient care, along with one local physician in the community. When there isn’t a doctor at the emergency department in Beaverlodge, EMS calls will be rerouted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. Residents should call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.