The County of Grande Prairie says crews will begin clearing out the snow on residential streets starting on Wednesday. Crews will begin their work in the Hamlet of Clairmont from 100 to 116 Avenue before heading into the subdivisions of Whispering Ridge and Westlake in Clairmont, followed by Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, and Maple Ridge.

The county says signage will be posted at entrances to neighbourhoods where clearing is taking place, and when “No Parking” signs are visible, parking on roadways and streets will not be permitted between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The county has also launched a website that has a progress map on snow clearing efforts in the region, which will update residents on when and where parking bans are in effect.