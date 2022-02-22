Kara Frith was named the 2021 recipient of the $500 Ron Pfau Memorial Scholarship. Frith, a first-year Commerce student at MacEwan University, graduated with honours in 2021 from St. Joseph’s catholic high school. She was also a member of the St. Joseph Ceinahs Volleyball Team, as the outside hitter.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the idea for the award started several years ago.

“Council recognized the leadership that Ron had shown, especially to students that would come to work for the County of Grande Prairie in summer employment positions. Council really felt that this was a great way to honour Ron’s legacy of helping out those students financially, as well as giving them experience in their field,” she says.

Beaupre says that Kara should be proud of winning the award and continue to push forward in her studies and career path.

“I’d like to encourage Kara to continue with her schooling. She was a very well-deserving recipient of the award and I understand that she already has a summer job with the County of Grande Prairie. Congratulations to her and her family,” she says.

The award is given to current residents of the County or those with permanent (parental) residence in the County, who are pursuing or enrolled in post-secondary studies in the fields of business, commerce, or public office administration.

Applications are open for the 2022 Ron Pfau Memorial Scholarship until Halloween.