Grande Prairie will be host to the Hearing Life Tour Challenge in October of 2022 at Coca Cola Centre. The tournament will see 64 of the world’s best teams taking part, marking the biggest event of the season, according to the Grand Slam of Curling.

The tour will also make stops in North Bay, Camrose, Oakville, Toronto, and Regina. The event kicks off on October 18th and runs until October 23rd. The city hosted men’s and women’s provincials, with the Boston Pizza Cup and Sentinel Storage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts, respectively, in January. The Grande Prairie stop on the tour was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.