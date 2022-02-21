The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service is on the scene at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill after a structure fire at the facility at approximately 6 a.m. Monday. A total of 30 firefighters from Clairmont, Dunes, Bezanson, Sexsmith, and Grovedale, plus the fire brigade from International Paper were called to the fire this morning.

The fire was found inside the building wall, which made it difficult to access. Crews remain on the scene to put out hotspots to make sure the building is safe. No injuries were reported and the building remains operational. The County Fire Marshal is on the scene at the sawmill working together with facility workers to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still unknown at this time.