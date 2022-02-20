Extreme cold wind chill values of near minus 40 are expected at times over the next couple of days. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions.

“Extremely cold wind chill values will near -40 tonight. Wind chill values will moderate slightly tomorrow afternoon but will drop to -40 again on Monday night.”

It’s expected the extremely cold wind chill values will continues until the middle of next week.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

People are encouraged to dress warmly, in layers, with a wind resistant outer layer.