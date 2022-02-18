The City of Grande Prairie in partnership with New Horizon Co-op is getting ready to offer free activities to people on Sunday of Family Day weekend at the Eastlink Centre. Activities include swimming, plus there will be hot chocolate, cookies, and other activities.

Residents will have free access to the facilities at the Eastlink Centre throughout the day. Any kids under 18 must wear helmets while skating on the outdoor oval. Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while swimming will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in two-hour intervals.

All activities will take place indoors at the fieldhouse, with masking and physical distancing measures in place. The city says the Aquatera skating oval may be open, but no outdoor activities are planned.