UPDATE: Frances Badger has been located and she is safe, as per RCMP.

Valleyview RCMP is asking for help in locating a 52-year-old woman, who was last seen in the Valleyview area on January 14th. Frances Badger told her family she would be hitchhiking to Edmonton, but has not been seen or heard from since then.

She is described as a slim build, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is concern for her well-being, and are urging anyone with information to call the Valleyview RCMP 780- 524-3343, or Crime Stoppers.