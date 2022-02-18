Beaverlodge’s Geoff Walker is coming back home with some hardware, as he and the rest of Team Gushue captured the bronze medal with an 8-5 win over the United States at the Beijing Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old Walker is now an Olympic bronze medalist, world champion (2017), three-time national champion (2017, 2018, 2020), and a two-time world junior champion (2006, 2007).

The next major curling competition on the docket is the Tim Hortons Brier, which kicks off in Lethbridge on March 4th.