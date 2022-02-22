Jody Hockett has been missing since February of 2009. (RCMP)

Jody Hockett has been missing since February 22nd, 2009. She was last seen entering a white car outside the York Hotel in Grande Prairie.

At the time of her disappearance, Jody was described as Caucasian with dyed strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5’5″. She was last seen wearing jeans, a tank top, a black zip-up hooded sweater, high heeled shoes with fur on them.

Jody was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance, and she may also go by ‘Jody Smith’, ‘Jodi’ or ‘Jessie’. Crime Stoppers has created a video showing the circumstances surrounding Jody’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.